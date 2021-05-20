Home Fort Times Fort Times News Local newspapers collect 25 SWNA awards
Grasslands News Group Grasslands News picked up 25 provincial awards of excellence for its three publications earlier this week when the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association (SWNA) held their 2021 Better Newspapers Competition (BNC) Awards presentation virtually on Monday, May 17.The three Grasslands News publications – the Melville Advance, Fort Qu’Appelle Times and Whitewood & Grenfell […]
