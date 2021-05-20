Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Council approves $5.1 million bid for new lift station
Melville city council has approved $5.1 million to replace the city’s main lift station, three years ahead of when it was scheduled to be replaced.Director of public works & planning services, Andrew Fahlman, gave a report to council on Monday evening where he said Lift Station 1, the City’s primary lift station, which is located […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.