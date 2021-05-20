Home Fort Times Fort Times News Campaign for helicopter landing pad takes off
for All Nations’ Healing Hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle A campaign is underway to raise $500,000 to build a permanent STARS air ambulance helicopter landing pad at All Nations’ Healing Hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle.Initial efforts to recognize the contributions of former Fort Qu’Appelle town councillor Kon Rippert, who died in January, have already brought in about […]
