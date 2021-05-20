Temporary landing area - Efforts are underway to raise $500,000 to build a permanent helipad for STARS Air Ambulance at the All Nation’s Healing Hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle. Over $25,000 has been raised to date and construction could begin as early as August.

