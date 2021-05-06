Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Wilson’s colourful artwork captures the emotions
Melville Art Club Jackie Wilson is a born and raised Melville artist, mainly known for her use of bright colours.“I have always been creating since I could hold a crayon and was always encouraged to use my imagination,” says Wilson. “Working with all types of mediums is exciting and never-ending. My mind is full of […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.