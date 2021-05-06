Home Fort Times Fort Times News Mid Summer’s Arts Festival cancelled
There won’t be a Mid Summer’s Arts Festival in Fort Qu’Appelle this year. Organizers had planned to have the festival on July 31, but have decided not to take the risk.“We just felt that there were too many moving targets especially with the COVID variants that continue to emerge,” said festival chair Julie Bedel. “Trying […]
