Home Fort Times Fort Times News QVCA sends 10th agreement draft to lawyers for review
The directors of the Qu’Appelle Valley Centre of the Arts (QVCA) may call an emergency meeting to consider the 10th draft of a partnership agreement with the Town of Fort Qu’Appelle to see if they can continue to operate the centre with it volunteers under the town’s latest proposal.“We are not rushing into anything, because […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.