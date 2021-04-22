Opening soon - The Twilite Drive-In Theatre in Wolseley will open for the season April 22, providing a safe and family-friendly entertainment option in the midst of ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Since cinemas are operating with limited capacity and health officials continue to recommend people participate in outdoor activities, drive-in theatres offer movie enthusiasts a safe alternative. Last year, temporary movie screens popped up at Saskatchewan parks and mall parking lots but other venues have been popular destinations for several decades. The family-owned Twilite Drive-In Theatre […]

