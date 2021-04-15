Home Fort Times Fort Times News Bubble tightened as COVID cases increase
The Saskatchewan government tightened the social bubble across the province on Tuesday by limiting private household gatherings to people’s immediate households only. Previously, that tightened rule was only in place in Regina.A change to the Public Health Order will also see the limits of worship gathering sizes reduced to no more than 30 people. That […]
