Highway 1 closed - Members of Broadview RCMP had Highway 1 closed and blocked off at the junction of Highway 9 in Whitewood on Tuesday causing traffice to be backed up for several kilometers in the westbound lane. The Trans-Canada was closed from Whitewood to Regina for most of the day after more than a dozen accidents were reported.

More than two dozen accidents reported on Trans-Canada east of Regina Winter isn’t leaving easily in southern Saskatchewan as Mother Nature hit the area with another blast of the white stuff early this week, causing several highways to be shut down due to poor driving conditions and a large number of accidents.The snow-storm began hitting […]

