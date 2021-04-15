Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News April snow storm shuts down Highway #1
More than two dozen accidents reported on Trans-Canada east of Regina Winter isn’t leaving easily in southern Saskatchewan as Mother Nature hit the area with another blast of the white stuff early this week, causing several highways to be shut down due to poor driving conditions and a large number of accidents.The snow-storm began hitting […]
