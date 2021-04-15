Home Herald Sun Amendments offer new and innovative options to resolve tickets
Earlier this week, the Saskatchewan Government introduced The Summary Offences Procedure Amendment Act, 2021. The amendments in this Act will make it easier for citizens to resolve traffic tickets by introducing several process improvements and a new online system.“The current procedure for resolving tickets can be cumbersome,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.