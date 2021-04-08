Effective at 8 am, Friday, April 9, Saskatchewan’s vaccine booking system eligibility will be expanded to all individuals 55 years of age and older. Eligible residents ages 55+ can book their appointment online at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine, or by phone at 1-833-SASKVAX.



Additionally, all individuals 50 years of age and older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, all remaining phase one health care workers, group homes and shelters and people with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable through an eligibility letter are eligible to book their vaccination appointments by phone by calling 1-833-SASKVAX.



For Saskatchewan residents ages 55+, drive thru and walk-up clinics continue to be available in communities throughout the province.



For information on booking vaccination appointments, details on drive thru and walk-in clinics throughout the province, and a complete list of extremely clinically vulnerable conditions, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine.