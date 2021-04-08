Home Fort Times Fort Times News Sask. RCMP announces participation in Clare’s Law
After months of behind-the-scenes work, the Saskatchewan RCMP announced on Mar. 31 their participation in Clare’s Law – Interpersonal violence disclosure protocol.“The Saskatchewan RCMP has always played an active role in the planning provincially around Clare’s Law. We have been working persistently towards this day for over 10 months, to ensure the people in the […]
