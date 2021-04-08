Home Fort Times Fort Times News Cowessess FN bringing their children home
Cowessess First Nation has officially resumed responsibility for its children in foster care. The formal launch of Chief Red Bear Children’s Lodge (CRBCL) took place at the Cowessess powwow grounds on April 1.“I officially call all of our children home! Not physically but mentally, emotionally,” declared Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme. “You all have a straight […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.