Children coming home - Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme speaks to his community on April 1, 2021 to mark the start of its Chief Red Bear Children’s Lodge and the start of its jurisdictional authority over Cowessess children.

Cowessess First Nation has officially resumed responsibility for its children in foster care. The formal launch of Chief Red Bear Children’s Lodge (CRBCL) took place at the Cowessess powwow grounds on April 1.“I officially call all of our children home! Not physically but mentally, emotionally,” declared Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme. “You all have a straight […]

