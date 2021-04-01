COVID-19 testing clinic - Vehicles were lined up for blocks around the Whitewood Community Centre on March 29 as people took part in a drive-up COVID testing clinic. The community has seen a jump in COVID cases which resulted in the Saskatchewan Health Authority issuing a statement urging people from the community to take precautions in preventing COVID.

Businesses close and nursing home shut to visitors as cases rise in adults and youth Whitewood has seen a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases over the past week resulting in the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issuing a public alert for the town on Monday urging people to take precautions and announcing the […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR