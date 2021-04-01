Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Whitewood becomes a hot bed for COVID
Businesses close and nursing home shut to visitors as cases rise in adults and youth Whitewood has seen a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases over the past week resulting in the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issuing a public alert for the town on Monday urging people to take precautions and announcing the […]
