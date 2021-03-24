It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Caroline (Carrie) Hauk at the age of 102 years and 6 months, a life well lived. She passed peacefully with family by her side on Friday, March 19, 2021 in the South Eastern Integrated Care Center, Moosomin.

Mom was born in the Josephburg District, north of Grenfell on Sept. 14, 1918.

She was predeceased by her husband Philip of 59 years; sons-in-law, Ernie Rathgeber and Ellwyn Parsons; three brothers, Philip, John and George; three sisters-in-law; an infant granddaughter; and her parents, Jacob and Katherine (Wolfe) Schlamp.

She is survived by her daughters, Jean Parsons and Bernice (Horst) Sawatzki; six grandchildren, Dale, Brent, Melanie, Lanette, Laurel, Mark and spouses; eight great- grandchildren; one sister, Hilda Fuchs; and many nieces, relatives and friends.

Mom and Dad lived in Grenfell. She was very active in her church, hospital and nursing home auxiliaries, the Grenfell Sunshine Singers, Friendship Club and for 40 years in Public Health (as child health clinic convenor). She enjoyed playing cards and going for coffee with friends. She always had jam-jam cookies on hand when the grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to visit and she enjoyed their visits immensely. In 2014 Mom moved to Memory Lane in Grenfell and in 2017 moved to SEICC in Moosomin.

Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service was held in the Peace Lutheran Church, Grenfell, SK on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Gerald Andersen officiating. Interment followed in the Grenfell Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to watch the video of the funeral service that will be made available to the public on Go Forth in Peace Lutheran Parish’s Facebook group.

Memorial donations may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, Box 520, Grenfell, SK S0G 2B0 or to SEICC- LTC, Box 1470, Moosomin SK, SOG 3NO. Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com