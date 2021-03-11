Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Prairie Co-op makes Sask. Top 100 business list
The success of several co-ops have been recognized by SaskBusiness Magazine which published their annual Top 100 Companies in Saskatchewan by revenue. Included on the list this year was Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) as well as 25 local Co-ops, including Prairie Co-op, Borderland Co-op and Hometown Co-op.FCL maintained second position on the list while Prairie […]
