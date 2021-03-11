Addictions centre proposed - Resort Village of Fort San Mayor Steve Helfrick stands in front of the old Prairie Christian Training Centre which is being proposed as a replacement for the Pine Lodge Addictions Centre in Indian Head, which was lost to a fire on Christmas Eve. Residents are split over whether they want an addictions centre in their community, causing the Resort Village to table the application until March to get more information.

The owner of what used to be the Prairie Christian Training Centre (PCTC) says that in spite of some local opposition, he remains “hopeful” that the Fort San village council will vote to allow the Pine Lodge Rehabilitation Centre to move into the building. James Archer met with council behind closed doors last week in […]

