The overall crime rate in Fort Qu’Appelle was down by about 20 percent last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But traffic offenses in 2020 almost doubled as the result of a strategic crackdown on impaired driving in the area.“COVID has slowed things down considerably,” RCMP Staff Sgt, Dean Lerat informed council. “A major factor […]

