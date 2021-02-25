Home Fort Times Fort Times News Crime stats drop in Fort from COVID
The overall crime rate in Fort Qu’Appelle was down by about 20 percent last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But traffic offenses in 2020 almost doubled as the result of a strategic crackdown on impaired driving in the area.“COVID has slowed things down considerably,” RCMP Staff Sgt, Dean Lerat informed council. “A major factor […]
