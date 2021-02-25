Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News SARCAN opens new facility in city of Melville
Empties piling up? Well, there’s a new recycling depot that is opening up in Melville this week with SARCAN moving their operations from its former property on 1st Ave to the other side of the city.“We are pretty excited about the new building, and we think that residents of Melville and the surrounding area are […]
