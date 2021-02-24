Werner Zerbin passed away on the morning of Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at 88 years of age.

Werner was predeceased by his parents, John and Auguste; his wife Lillian; step-son Russell Hack;, step-daughter Joyce Handke; step-son-in-law Irvin Handke and grandson Brian Handke.

He is survived by his sister, Vera Palmer; nephew Frank and niece Shaelene and families; grandchildren, Laurie and Darcy Rist, Melvin Handke, Donna and Murray Whitelaw, and Garth and Karen Handke; great-grandchildren, Lianne and Leyton Plett, Tanice and Trevor Fraser, Jennifer and Don Strickland, Jason and Cassandra Whitelaw, Amanda and Derek Baumgartner, Greg and Ivana Whitelaw, Ryan Handke, and Samantha Handke; great-great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Dallas Wishloff, Jonathan Gooding, Austin and Brooke Strickland, Sage and Jade Fraser,

Zachary Whitelaw, Jessica, Carson and Bailey Baumgartner, and Liam and Felix Whitelaw; great-great-great-grandchildren, Sophia and Beau Wishloff.

It was his wish that donations in his memory be made to Peace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund (Box 520, Grenfell, SK, S0G 2B0).

A private funeral service was held in the Peace Lutheran Church, Grenfell, SK on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Private interment followed. A video of the funeral service will be made available to the public on Go Forth in Peace Lutheran Parish’s facebook group for all those who could not attend the funeral. Online condolences may be made at:

www.tubmanfh.com