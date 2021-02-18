Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News New doctor arrives to work in city
Melville has attracted a fourth doctor to the community that will help fill a void and improve access to family physicians.Dr. Tehmina Chattha arrived in Melville on Sunday to begin a three-year placement as a family physician and will operate out of the Melville Medical Associates Clinic. Coming from Ajax, Ontario, Dr. Chattha will join […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.