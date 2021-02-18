Addictions centre proposed - Resort Village of Fort San Mayor Steve Helfrick stands in front of the old Prairie Christian Training Centre which is being proposed as a replacement for the Pine Lodge Addictions Centre in Indian Head, which was lost to a fire on Christmas Eve. Residents are split over whether they want an addictions centre in their community, causing the Resort Village to table the application until March to get more information.

The Resort Village of Fort San has tabled an application until March that would have allowed the old Prairie Christian Training Centre to be used as a residential health care centre for recovering alcoholics and drug addicts.A fire on Christmas Eve destroyed the Pine Lodge Addiction Centre in Indian Head and it had hoped to […]

