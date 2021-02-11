Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Melville to receive over $900,000 in revenue sharing
A decrease of about $15,000 from last year expected Saskatchewan municipalities will benefit from more than $275 million in 2021-22 under the Municipal Revenue Sharing Program – the second-highest overall amount ever. Premier Scott Moe made the announcement on Monday at the same time as the Municipalities of Saskatchewan (former SUMA) were holding their virtual […]
