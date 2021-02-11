On Friday, February 5th, 2021, members of the Yorkton RCMP Municipal General Investigative Section (GIS) and Yorkton RCMP Detachment executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at an apartment on Russell Drive in Yorkton, SK.

As a result of the search, police located 243 individual bags of cocaine weighing 165.8 grams and $750 in Canadian currency. This is the equivalent to approximately 1,658 individual doses of cocaine.

Two individuals have been charged in relation to this investigation:

23-year-old Erin Watson of Yorkton, SK, has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA. She is scheduled to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on March 15th, 2021.

18-year-old Gray Hae of Edmonton, AB, has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA, and Trafficking Cocaine, contrary to section 5(1) of the CDSA. He was remanded into custody for a scheduled court appearance at Yorkton Provincial Court on February 8th, 2021 and was released on bail for a further court appearance of March 1st, 2021.