Nursing home fire call - The Whitewood Fire Department was dispatched to the Whitewood Community Health Centre on Tuesday after the fire alarm and a sprinkler were activated inside the laundry room of the long term care facility. Firefighters and maintenance personnel were able to eventually locate the origin of the problem, a sprinkler inside the ceiling that had frozen causing the activation of the sprinkler onto lights and wiring.

