Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Firefighters respond to nursing home
Frozen pipe sets off ceiling sprinkler and fire alarm in long term care facility Whitewood Fire Department (WFD) was called to the Whitewood Community Health Centre on Tuesday morning to respond to a possible fire in the long-term care facility.The call came in on Feb. 9 at about 10:15 a.m. after a sprinkler in the […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.