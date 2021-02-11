Reasons to celebrate - The Scrimbit brothers, Julian and Darwin, opened Houston Pizza in the Fort 25 years ago. Originally wanting to be a rock star, Darwin began the business hoping it would be a gig for a few years, never imagining the business would last a quarter century, even through the pandemic.

A teenager’s venture has survived even a pandemic Darwin Scrimbit was 18 years old and playing guitar with a band called the Want Ads in 1996 when he and his older brother Julian went into business together to open Houston’s Pizza in Fort Qu’Appelle. “As an owner, when we first opened, I could buy beer […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR