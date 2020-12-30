The Yorkton RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two vehicles that were stolen from Yorkton, Sk and Melville, Sk.

In the first incident, a 2018 Dodge Charger GT was stolen from a Yorkton car dealership sometime between December 26th and December 29th, 2020. It is described as a four-door automobile and it is grey in colour. It is unknown if this vehicle has a licence plate.

In another incident, a second vehicle was stolen from a compound on Third Avenue West in Melville, Sk. It is described as a 2004 Ford F350 SD Crew Cab pickup truck. It is blue in colour, and has a Saskatchewan licence plate of 804LTF. It is believed that this second vehicle was stolen within the same time period as the first incident. We believe that both of these incidents may be related..

If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).