The Saskatchewan RCMP Underwater Recovery Team located today, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the body of the 25-year-old man who went missing on the Alameda reservoir.

At the end of the afternoon, on December 24, 2020, the 25-year-old man told his family he was planning to go ice fishing north of the Alameda Dam on his red Artic Cat 700 ATV. He has not been heard of since then.

During the night of December 24-25, Carnduff RCMP organized a search for the man and alerted neighbouring partners. An ATV of the same model was discovered by the Oxbow Fire Department under the ice north of the Alameda Dam.

His family and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified.

Carnduff RCMPwould like to thank the Oxbow Fire Department for their assistance.