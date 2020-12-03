Home Fort Times Fort Times News Getting ready for Christmas in the Fort
The sights and sounds of the holiday appeared in Fort Qu’Appelle a little earlier than usual this year as people looking for a little cheer began decorating and stringing lights to brighten up an otherwise bleak yuletide season.The public works department installed 18 street decorations along Broadway Street on Friday, Nov. 27 and the Lions […]
