The expansion of mandatory masking went into effect in Melville today for all indoor public spaces. A curfew on alcohol sales in licensed establishments. The public health order will be in effect for 28 days before being reviewed by Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer.

Effective Nov. 16 masks are mandatory in all public in-door spaces in communities with populations of 5,000 people or greater as well as neighbouring communities or municipalities situated around the largest urban centres of Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert. All Saskatchewan restaurants and licensed establishments (bars, taverns, nightclubs) will now be required to stop serving alcohol by 10 p.m. and consumption must end by 11 p.m. There are no exceptions for private events or outdoor serving spaces.

Health officials continue to strongly recommend all residents wear a non-medical mask anywhere outside the home as an additional measure to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.



Enforcement of mandatory masking is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994; however, compliance through education is the primary preference of public health. Public health will closely monitor compliance and encourage all individuals, businesses and organizations to abide by the masking order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Enforcement options will be considered based on observed compliance with the order.

