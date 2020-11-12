Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Streelasky wins fifth term as Melville mayor
Melville residents have handed their mayor a fifth straight term after Walter Streelasky was re-elected with a 66 per cent majority over contender Marie Cole-Gayle in the Nov. 9 municipal elections.Streelasky received 778 of the 1,181 votes cast in the mayor’s race with Cole-Gayle having 403 people cast their ballot in favour of her. The […]
