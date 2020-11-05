Home Fort Times Fort Times News Municipal voters to cast ballot on Nov. 9
After weeks of campaigning by candidates in the province’s municipal elections, citizens will be heading to the polls on Monday to chose who they want as their mayor, reeve or councilor in a number of communities and rural municipalities in and around Fort Qu’Appelle. All that is now left is for voters to cast their […]
