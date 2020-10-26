Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at the following businesses where a person or persons attended while likely infectious:

Esterhazy

October 20 Chicken Chef, 300 Kennedy Drive, 7 to 9 p.m. Esterhazy Motor Hotel, 1020 Park Avenue, 9:15 p.m. to 2 a.m.



Indian Head

October 14 Indian Head Benchmark Bar and Grill , Highway #1 & Highway #56, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 21 Indian Head Benchmark Bar and Grill, Highway #1 & Highway #56, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Regina

October 15 Dutch Growers, 3320 Pasqua Street, 11:35 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.,

October 18 Subway, 2006 Park Street, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Real Canadian SuperStore Golden Mile, 3806 Albert Street, 5 to 5:50 p.m.

October 19 Subway, 2006 Park Street, 4:30 to 9:15 p.m.

October 21 Subway, 2006 Park Street, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

October 22 Subway, 2006 Park Street, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

October 24 Real Canadian Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Walmart, 3939 Rochdale Boulevard, 6:30 to 7 p.m.



Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days, and if you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing. It is important to note that individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.