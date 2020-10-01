Home Fort Times Fort Times News Council looks at canceling Halloween
Decision tabled to next meeting in October Fort Qu’Appelle’s town Councillor Doug Blatter wants to ban trick or treating on Halloween this year in the community. “The prime minister has said we won’t be having Thanksgiving together, so why would we have Halloween?” Blatter asked council. Even though municipal governments have the authority to set […]
