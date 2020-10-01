Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News City leading the way in planning
Melville is leading the way in sustainable infrastructure planning for municipalities throughout the province thanks to years of collective planning and peer learning and sharing with cities across the country. The result has allowed the city to up its game in sustainable infrastructure planning and decision-making.The process began in 2015 when the Federation of Canadian […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.