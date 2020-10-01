Pilot program - City of Melville employees Andrew Fahlman, Lindsey Swanson and Chris Bruce have been involved in a pilot program involving 12 communities from across Canada which has allowed them to develop a new asset management policy and governance framework for the city.

Melville is leading the way in sustainable infrastructure planning for municipalities throughout the province thanks to years of collective planning and peer learning and sharing with cities across the country. The result has allowed the city to up its game in sustainable infrastructure planning and decision-making.The process began in 2015 when the Federation of Canadian […]

