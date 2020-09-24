Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News $12 million in infrastructure projects await approval
The Government of Saskatchewan has recommended the City of Melville and RM of Orkney for nearly $12 million in infrastructure projects to Canada for final approval under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). If approved, the provincial and federal governments will be covering more than 70 per cent of the multi-million dollar projects.The City […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.