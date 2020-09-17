Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News W. Streelasky seeks his fifth term as mayor
Municipal Elections Melville’s Walter Streelasky has announced that he will be seeking a fifth term as mayor in the upcoming municipal election, a position he has held since 2006.Streelasky formally announced his intention to seek another term as Mayor for the City of Melville this week, saying he believes he has the creative ability and […]
