There are eight new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report on June 19, 2020, bringing the provincial total to 716.

Seven of the new cases are in the Far North region and one is in the Saskatoon region.

Of the 716 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 67 are considered active. A total of 636 individuals have recovered.

Three people are receiving inpatient care; two in the South region and one in Saskatoon. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 716 cases in the province:

150 cases are travellers;

422 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

89 have no known exposures; and

55 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

53 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

292 of the cases are from the Far North, 185 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 33 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

106 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

247 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 222 are in the 40-59 age range; 120 are in the 60-79 age range; and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.

13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 58,611 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of June 17, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 43,972 people tested per million population. The national rate was 61,066 people tested per million population.