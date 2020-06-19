On June 16th, 2020, Yorkton RCMP received a report from Foam Lake RCMP to be on the lookout for an erratic driver.
Yorkton RCMP located the suspect vehicle in Yorkton, and arrested the lone, 29-year-old male driver for Flight from a Peace Officer, contrary to Sec. 320.17of the Criminal Code.
During his arrest, officers searched the vehicle and located the following items: a loaded firearm; ammunition (approximately 250 rounds); multiple knives; methamphetamine; psilocybin; hydromorphone; various needles and naloxone; and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle driven was confirmed to be stolen.
Simon De Lima, of Grande Prairie, Alberta has been charged with 21 counts of various vehicle, weapon, and drug-related offences. Some of these charges include:
- CC S. 86(2) Unsafe storage of a firearm
- CC S. 88(2) Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- CC S. 90(2) Carrying a concealed weapon
- CC S. 92(3)(a) Possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized
- CC S. 94(2) Possession of a firearm/weapon/device/ammunition in motor vehicle
- CC S. 320.13(1) Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- CC S. 320.17 Flight from peace officer
- CC S. 320.18 Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
- CC S. 354(1)(a) Possession of property obtained by crime less than or equal to $5000
- CDSA S. 4(1) Possession of a Schedule I substance
- CDSA S. 4(1) Possession of a Schedule III substance
Simon De Lima has been remanded into custody and had his first court appearance in Yorkton Provincial Court on June 18th, 2020.
The investigation is ongoing.