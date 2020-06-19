On June 16th, 2020, Yorkton RCMP received a report from Foam Lake RCMP to be on the lookout for an erratic driver.

Yorkton RCMP located the suspect vehicle in Yorkton, and arrested the lone, 29-year-old male driver for Flight from a Peace Officer, contrary to Sec. 320.17of the Criminal Code.

During his arrest, officers searched the vehicle and located the following items: a loaded firearm; ammunition (approximately 250 rounds); multiple knives; methamphetamine; psilocybin; hydromorphone; various needles and naloxone; and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle driven was confirmed to be stolen.

Simon De Lima, of Grande Prairie, Alberta has been charged with 21 counts of various vehicle, weapon, and drug-related offences. Some of these charges include:

  • CC S. 86(2) Unsafe storage of a firearm
  • CC S. 88(2) Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
  • CC S. 90(2) Carrying a concealed weapon
  • CC S. 92(3)(a) Possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized
  • CC S. 94(2) Possession of a firearm/weapon/device/ammunition in motor vehicle
  • CC S. 320.13(1) Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • CC S. 320.17 Flight from peace officer
  • CC S. 320.18 Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
  • CC S. 354(1)(a) Possession of property obtained by crime less than or equal to $5000
  • CDSA S. 4(1) Possession of a Schedule I substance
  • CDSA S. 4(1) Possession of a Schedule III substance

Simon De Lima has been remanded into custody and had his first court appearance in Yorkton Provincial Court on June 18th, 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.

