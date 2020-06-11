Sask. Merit of Order recipient - Melville Mayor Walter Streelasky is being awarded the Saskatchewan Merit or Order. Streelasky is one of 10 recipients of the province’s highest honour this year. An official presentation will be made once COVID restrictions allow. Photo by Chris Ashfield

On June 5, 2020, Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty announced the 10 recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit. Among them, was Mayor Walter Streelasky of Melville.“I offer my sincere congratulations to the newest recipients of Saskatchewan’s highest honour,” said Mirasty. “The Saskatchewan Order of Merit enables us to celebrate the remarkable individuals, such as this […]

