Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Mayor Streelasky to receive Sask. Order of Merit
On June 5, 2020, Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty announced the 10 recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit. Among them, was Mayor Walter Streelasky of Melville.“I offer my sincere congratulations to the newest recipients of Saskatchewan’s highest honour,” said Mirasty. “The Saskatchewan Order of Merit enables us to celebrate the remarkable individuals, such as this […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.