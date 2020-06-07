There are no (0) new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report on June 7, 2020, keeping the total at 650 reported cases.

Of the 650 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 16 are considered active. Twelve more people have recovered for a total of have been 623.

There is currently one person in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 650 cases in the province:

143 cases are travellers;

391 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

79 have no known exposures; and

37 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

51 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

259 of the cases are from the Far North, 170 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 17 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

97 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

230 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 199 are in the 40-59 age range; 106 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.

11 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 51,693 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of June 5, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were last available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 39,267 people tested per million population. The national rate was 49,702 people tested per million population.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Testing for COVID-19 is also now available to anyone currently working outside the home, or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

• Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

• Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.