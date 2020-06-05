There is one new case of COVID-19 to report on June 5, 2020, bringing the provincial total to 649. The new case is in the Far North region.

Of the 649 reported cases, 27 are considered active. Three more people have recovered, for a total of 611.

There is currently one person in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 649 cases in the province:

143 cases are travellers;

390 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

79 have no known exposures; and

37 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

51 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

258 of the cases are from the Far North, 170 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 17 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

97 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

230 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 198 are in the 40-59 age range; 106 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.

11 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 50,597 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of June 3, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were last available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 38,346 people tested per million population. The national rate was 47,552 people tested per million population.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Testing for COVID-19 is also now available to anyone currently working outside the home, or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to: