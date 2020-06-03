Elizabeth Ann Thompson (Hutchinson), High River, Alta.

Rest in Peace Mom, Amma, Grandma, sister, aunt and our friend.

It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Ann Thompson announces her passing on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Beth was born in Indian Head, Sask. on Aug. 16, 1944 to Charles Henry and Mary Elizabeth (Carter) Hutchinson. Beth was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Robert Ernest Thompson (May 13, 2017); and her oldest brother, Richard Hutchinson.

Beth will be lovingly remembered by her son, Dean Allan Thompson of Balcarres, Sask.; her daughter, Bobbie Lynn (Reg Alan) Grobowsky of Okotoks, Alta.; and her sisters, Audrey Slack and Jo (Jack) Baumgartner; and her brothers, David Hutchinson, Murray (Lucille) Hutchinson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family which she treated as her own.

Beth’s love in life were her children and grandchildren, Patrick (Kristen) Thompson, Stephanie (Kevin) Garlough, Zachariah, Kelsea, Karlea, Sky, Ty and Roxy Thompson, Cody, Shawn, Mary and Carter Grobowsky; and her great-grandchildren, Violet and Jasper Thompson, and Jasmine Garlough.

Beth graduated from the Regina Grey Nun’s Hospital School as an RN but later decided to stay home with her children. Once her children were older, she managed a non profit organization in Calgary. She loved reading and doing crosswords but her greatest LOVE was being with her grandchildren and being their biggest cheerleader. She had the biggest heart and has taught us what unconditional love is. Her generosity was like no other, whether she knew it or not.

Beth’s wishes were that no funeral services be held, she will be going home to B-Say-Tah, Sask.

If desired, donations may be made in memory of Beth to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, 28 Oki Drive NW, Calgary, AB T3B 6A8. To express condolences please visit www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements in care of Snodgrass Funeral Homes Ltd. (High River) 403-652-2222.