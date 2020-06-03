There is one new case of COVID-19 to report on June 3, 2020, from the Far North region. This brings the provincial total to 647.

Of the 647 reported cases, 34 are considered active. So far, 602 people have recovered.

There are currently two people in hospital; both are in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 647 cases in the province:

142 cases are travellers;

389 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

77 have no known exposures; and

39 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

51 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

257 of the cases are from the Far North, 169 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 17 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

96 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

230 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 197 are in the 40-59 age range; 106 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.

11 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 49,132 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of June 2, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were last available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 37,406 people tested per million population. The national rate was 45,798 people tested per million population.

Updated Visitation and Family Presence for Intensive and Long-Term Care

Beginning immediately, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is expanding its criteria for compassionate reasons related to visitation restrictions. In long-term care, under certain circumstances, two healthy individuals can be designated to come into the facility, one at a time. One designated family member/support person and an additional family member/support person can be present at the same time in intensive care and critical care if physical distancing can be maintained.

New guidelines have also been created to safely support outdoor visits for long-term care clients with these visits not limited to one person at a time. Guidelines have also been revised to ensure that it is clear that there can be one family member or support person for inpatient, outpatient, emergency/urgent care patients who have specific challenges resulting in compromised comprehension, decision making or mobility due to disability or onset of a medical condition.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Testing for COVID-19 is also now available to anyone currently working outside the home, or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Beginning June 5, testing criteria will be further expanded. Testing will be offered to: