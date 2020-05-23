Three new cases and 14 more recoveries

As of May 23, 2020, Saskatchewan has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 630.

Two of the new cases are in Saskatoon and one is in the Far North. Of the 630 reported cases, 88 are considered active.

Fourteen more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 535.

There are currently six people in hospital – three are receiving inpatient care (one in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the North) and three are in intensive care (all in Saskatoon).

Of the 630 cases in the province:

• 141 cases are travellers;

• 355 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 74 have no known exposures; and

• 60 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 49 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 249 of the cases are from the Far North, 167 are from the Saskatoon area, 110 from the North, 76 from the Regina area, 16 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 92 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 225 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 191 are in the 40-59 age range; 104 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• Seven deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 43,419 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 21, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers are available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 33,268 people tested per million population and was lower than the national rate of 37,288 people tested per million population.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.