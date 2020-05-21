Two new cases of COVID reported, 15 more recoveries

As of May 21, 2020, Saskatchewan has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 622. The two new cases are in the Far North.

Of the 622 reported cases, 106 are considered active. Fifteen more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 509.

There are currently five people in hospital – two are receiving inpatient care (one in Saskatoon and one in Regina) and three are in intensive care (all in Saskatoon).

Of the 622 cases in the province:

• 139 cases are travellers;

• 348 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 72 have no known exposures; and

• 63 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 49 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 244 of the cases are from the Far North, 165 are from the Saskatoon area, 110 from the North, 76 from the Regina area, 15 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 89 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 223 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 188 are in the 40-59 age range; 104 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• Seven deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 42,443 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 19, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 32,638 people tested per million population, while the national rate was 36,525 people tested per million population.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.