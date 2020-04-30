Borderland to manage Hometown

Neighbouring Co-ops to share management Borderland Co-op will assume management of Hometown Co-op next month. Hometown employs approximately 100 people and operates stores in Broadview, Grenfell, Kipling and Sintaluta. Borderland has locations in Whitewood, Moosomin, Rocanville, and Maryfield. The two businesses have entered into a one-year management agreement that will begin after Hometown’s current general […]