Saskatchewan COVID cases hit 278 with seven new cases

As of April 9, 2020, Saskatchewan has seven new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 278.



One hundred and sixty of the cases are considered active – five fewer than the day before.

Twelve more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 115.

Currently, there are eight people in hospitals across the province with COVID-19. Six people are receiving inpatient care, while two are in intensive care.

Of the 278 cases in the province:

• 122 cases are travellers;

• 96 are community contacts (mass gatherings included);

• 20 have no known exposures; and

• 40 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 27 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 138 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 58 from the Regina area, 52 from the north, 15 from the south, 10 from the central region and five from the far north.

• 15 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.



• 120 cases are in the 20-44 age range; 95 are in the 45-64 age range; and 48 are in the 65-plus range.

• 54 per cent of the cases are males and 46 per cent are females.

• Three deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 16,672 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. This includes 1,051 tests conducted in the past day, representing the single highest number of tests conducted in a day so far. Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces.