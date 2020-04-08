It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Alice Victoria Gill on Tuesday, March 24, 2020; our loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She will be remembered as a beautiful soul with a loving heart and giving hands who was always there for her family and her friends. She offered unconditional love, kindness and caring ways in all she did for her family and for all who had the opportunity to know her.

Alice is survived by the love of her life of more than 61 years, Royce; daughter, Paulette (Gerald); son, Curtis (Chantal); grandchildren, Mathew (Leanna), Michael (Susan), Landon and McKenna; great-grandchildren, Easton, Myla and Nixon. She is survived by her two sisters, Alma Sept and Viola Lesyshen; brother-in-law, Melvin (Daphne); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when it is safe for family and friends to come together to celebrate Alice’s life. Alice’s obituary, on the Springfield Funeral Home site, will be updated once a date has been determined. In lieu of flowers, we would like to recognize all the wonderful care and support she received at Kelowna General Hospital. Therefore, those wishing to make a Gift in Memory can do so to: The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, www.kghfoundation.com, or a charity of your choice. If you wish to offer condolences, share memories or photos (which are appreciated), please visit http://www.springfieldfuneralhome.com/obituaries/gill-alice-victoria-nee-buehler/