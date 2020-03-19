LANOWAY – Donald

On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Donald James Lanoway passed away peacefully on the family farm where he was born 82 years before on May 22, 1937.

Funeral service will be held at St. John the Baptist Church in Dysart, SK on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com